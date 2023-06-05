Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Black Hawk crew conducts MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge [Image 4 of 5]

    Iowa Black Hawk crew conducts MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The inside of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provided by Company C, 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on June 7, 2023. The Iowa aircrew support medical evacuation training for the Sustainment Training Center located at Camp Dodge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew Tudor)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 16:02
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    This work, Iowa Black Hawk crew conducts MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Combat Medics
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Sustainment Training Center
    120th MCAS

