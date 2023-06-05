The inside of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provided by Company C, 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on June 7, 2023. The Iowa aircrew support medical evacuation training for the Sustainment Training Center located at Camp Dodge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew Tudor)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7852219
|VIRIN:
|230607-Z-ZZ123-004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Iowa Black Hawk crew conducts MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT