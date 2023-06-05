Oklahoma Guard Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge

Soldiers of the 120th Medical Company Area Support, Oklahoma Army National Guard, actively participating in training scenarios for MEDEVAC evacuation training on June 7, 2023 at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa. Assisted by Sgt. Luke Dahl of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 211 General Support Aviation Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa. The 120th MCAS is completing a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, which provides collective technical and tactical sustainment unit training and evaluations for units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew Tudor)

