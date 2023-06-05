Soldiers of the 120th Medical Company Area Support, Oklahoma Army National Guard, actively participating in training scenarios for MEDEVAC evacuation training on June 7, 2023 at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa. Assisted by Sgt. Luke Dahl of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 211 General Support Aviation Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa. The 120th MCAS is completing a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, which provides collective technical and tactical sustainment unit training and evaluations for units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew Tudor)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7852218
|VIRIN:
|230607-Z-ZZ123-003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Oklahoma Guard Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT