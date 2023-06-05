Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guard Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge [Image 2 of 5]

    Oklahoma Guard Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 120th Medical Company Area Support, Oklahoma Army National Guard, await training for medical evacuation training on June 7, 2023. This training was conducted at Camo Dodge Joint Forces Training Center in Johnston, Iowa. Soldiers of the 120th MCAS conducted this training through a rotation at Camp Dodge. The 120th MCAS is completing a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, which provides collective technical and tactical sustainment unit training and evaluations for units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew Tudor)

