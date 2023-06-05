Camera Angle

Media cover the announcement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced RISEUP during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Hagatna, Guam, June 9.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 04:18
|Photo ID:
|7851489
|VIRIN:
|230609-A-RY318-109
|Resolution:
|3989x2720
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|HAGATNA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
