Table Talk

Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Pacific Ocean Division commander, Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, and their staffs discuss recovery operations following Typhoon Mawar in Hagatna, Guam, June 9. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff detailed the progress of the debris removal, temporary roofing and temporary power missions. In partnership with the Government of Guam and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE continues emergency response operations following Typhoon Mawar.

