Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Pacific Ocean Division commander, explains the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP), which was announced during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Hagatna, Guam, June 9. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched the RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 04:18
|Photo ID:
|7851486
|VIRIN:
|230609-A-RY318-105
|Resolution:
|4149x2766
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|HAGATNA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Details [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
