Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Pacific Ocean Division commander, explains the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP), which was announced during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Hagatna, Guam, June 9. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched the RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

