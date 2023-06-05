Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Pacific Ocean Division commander, explains the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP), which was announced during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Hagatna, Guam, June 9. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched the RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 04:18
    Location: HAGATNA, GU
    USACE
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Honolulu District
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar
    RISEUP

