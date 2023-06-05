Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua “Josh” Franquez Tenorio, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, and USACE Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey stand together before a press conference to announce the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISEUP, in Hagatna, Guam, June 9. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, have launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 04:18 Photo ID: 7851487 VIRIN: 230609-A-RY318-101 Resolution: 5415x3610 Size: 2.28 MB Location: HAGATNA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Seal [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.