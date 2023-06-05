Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Visit Veterans at Portland VA Medical Center [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Visit Veterans at Portland VA Medical Center

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Sergio Viscarra, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), speaks to a Navy veteran at the Portland VA Medical Center in Portland, Oregon for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 9, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 17:13
    Photo ID: 7850897
    VIRIN: 230609-N-II719-1015
    Resolution: 5517x3678
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

