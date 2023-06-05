Sailors Visit Veterans at Portland VA Medical Center

Personnel Specialist Chief Marquis Dallas and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Marcus Martin, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), pose for a photo with a Navy veteran at the Portland VA Medical Center in Portland, Oregon for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 9, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

