Sailors Visit Veterans at Portland VA Medical Center

U.S. Navy Sailors speak to a Navy veteran at the Portland VA Medical Center in Portland, Oregon for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 9, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

