Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert [Image 3 of 4]

    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Christopher Hennen 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    U.S. Military Academy graduate, 2nd Lt. Nicole Wantlin, demonstrates her ability to take data collected over years of Arctic thaw cycles and view the landscape in 3D through virtual reality technology to detect changes in terrain features on April 21, 2022, at Washington Hall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7850234
    VIRIN: 220421-O-FV563-226
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Hennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert
    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert
    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert
    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT