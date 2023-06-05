Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert [Image 4 of 4]

    West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    From Hawai’i to the Alaskan tundra, United States Military Academy faculty and cadets explored the identification of Helicopter Landing Zones (HLZs) using drones and geospatial analysis during a summer field study. (Courtesy Photo)

