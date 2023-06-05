West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert

Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, United States Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board, and Col. Will Wright, Global Information Systems Program Director, discuss mapping the arctic and helicopter landing zones in the newest podcast episode of “Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact.”

