Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, United States Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board, and Col. Will Wright, Global Information Systems Program Director, discuss mapping the arctic and helicopter landing zones in the newest podcast episode of “Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact.”
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 15:06
|Photo ID:
|7850228
|VIRIN:
|230223-O-ZV784-134
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Hennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
West Point Dean Discusses Mapping The Arctic, Helicopter Landing Zones With Geospatial Engineering Expert
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT