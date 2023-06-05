Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph [Image 4 of 4]

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Stephen Aikharaekpen, 902 SFS/S3D MWD Trainer, takes one of the dogs kept at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas for an afternoon exercise while the kennels are being cleaned and inspected. Air Force Security Forces Center recently tested a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool designed to provide data to AFSFC leadership a DAF-wide view of kennels and issues that could potentially impact MWD health and their availability to support warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7849641
    VIRIN: 230522-F-EG351-3062
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph [Image 4 of 4], by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph
    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland
    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland
    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    Air Force Security Forces
    Defenders
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    JBSA
    AFIMSC
    AFSFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT