Staff Sgt. Stephen Aikharaekpen, 902 SFS/S3D MWD Trainer, takes one of the dogs kept at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas for an afternoon exercise while the kennels are being cleaned and inspected. Air Force Security Forces Center recently tested a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool designed to provide data to AFSFC leadership a DAF-wide view of kennels and issues that could potentially impact MWD health and their availability to support warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7849641
|VIRIN:
|230522-F-EG351-3062
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph [Image 4 of 4], by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT