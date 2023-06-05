AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph

Staff Sgt. Stephen Aikharaekpen, 902 SFS/S3D MWD Trainer, takes one of the dogs kept at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas for an afternoon exercise while the kennels are being cleaned and inspected. Air Force Security Forces Center recently tested a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool designed to provide data to AFSFC leadership a DAF-wide view of kennels and issues that could potentially impact MWD health and their availability to support warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

