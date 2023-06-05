AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph

Technical Sgt. Tyler Hendrix, 902 SFS/S3O Kennel Master, cleans and inspects the kennels at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, as Sidra looks on and anxiously awaits to enter her clean kennel. Air Force Security Forces Center and Solutions Foundry recently completed testing a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool at 11 installations. They expect Phase 1, DAF-wide data collection, to begin in July with a goal of rolling out the tool to all kennel masters in FY 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

