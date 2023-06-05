Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph [Image 1 of 4]

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Tyler Hendrix, 902 SFS/S3O Kennel Master, cleans and inspects the kennels at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, as Sidra looks on and anxiously awaits to enter her clean kennel. Air Force Security Forces Center and Solutions Foundry recently completed testing a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool at 11 installations. They expect Phase 1, DAF-wide data collection, to begin in July with a goal of rolling out the tool to all kennel masters in FY 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    Air Force Security Forces
    Defenders
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    JBSA
    AFIMSC
    AFSFC

