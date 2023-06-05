Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland [Image 2 of 4]

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. David Garver, DAF MWD Program Manger, and Technical Sgt. Jeremy Hammer, 802 SFS Military work dog trainer supervisor, inspect one of the kennels located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Air Force Security Forces Center recently tested a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool, developed with other units in AFSFC’s parent command, the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and a private contractor is designed to make data gathering, updating and sharing information easier while saving manhours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7849637
    VIRIN: 230523-F-EG351-3108
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland [Image 4 of 4], by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph
    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland
    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland
    AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Randolph

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    Air Force Security Forces
    Defenders
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    JBSA
    AFIMSC
    AFSFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT