AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland

Technical Sgt. David Garver, DAF MWD Program Manger, and Technical Sgt. Jeremy Hammer, 802 SFS Military work dog trainer supervisor, inspect one of the kennels located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Air Force Security Forces Center recently tested a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool, developed with other units in AFSFC’s parent command, the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and a private contractor is designed to make data gathering, updating and sharing information easier while saving manhours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

