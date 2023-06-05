AFSFC inspects MWD kennels at JBSA-Lackland

(Right to left) Technical Sgt. Tariq Russell, 802 SFS military working dog trainer, Technical Sgt. David Garver, DAF MWD Program Manger, and Technical Sgt. Jeremy Hammer, 802 SFS Military work dog trainer supervisor, discuss the inspection process prior to examining each of the kennels at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Air Force Security Forces Center recently tested a new Kennel Health Assessment Tool, developed to streamline the way the Department of the Air Force tracks and prioritizes repair, renovation and replacement projects at military working dog kennels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US