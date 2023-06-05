A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to

the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover

during Yuba City High School’s graduation June

2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. The U.S. Air

Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year,

which serve to showcase the

capabilities of its aircraft while promoting patriotism and future generations of

aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

