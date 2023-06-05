Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38A Talon Two-Ship Formation

    T-38A Talon Two-Ship Formation

    YUBA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to
    the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover
    during Yuba City High School’s graduation June
    2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. The U.S. Air
    Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year,
    which serve to showcase the
    capabilities of its aircraft while promoting patriotism and future generations of
    aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38A Talon Two-Ship Formation, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-38A Talon Two-Ship Formation
    T-38A Two Ship Formation performs flyover of Yuba City High School's 100th Graduating Class
    T-38A Two Ship Formation Flyover

    flyover
    Beale Air Force Base
    Reccetown
    T 38

