A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to
the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover
during Yuba City High School’s graduation June
2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. The U.S. Air
Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year,
which serve to showcase the
capabilities of its aircraft while promoting patriotism and future generations of
aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7840831
|VIRIN:
|230602-F-WX919-1011
|Resolution:
|2043x1363
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|YUBA CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-38A Talon Two-Ship Formation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
