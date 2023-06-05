Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38A Two Ship Formation performs flyover of Yuba City High School's 100th Graduating Class [Image 2 of 3]

    YUBA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to
    the 9 th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover
    during Yuba City High School’s graduation June
    2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. Yuba City High
    School celebrated their 100th graduation since
    their inaugural class in 1923. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7840848
    VIRIN: 230602-F-WX919-1002
    Resolution: 5408x3188
    Size: 0 B
    Location: YUBA CITY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38A Two Ship Formation performs flyover of Yuba City High School's 100th Graduating Class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flyover
    graduation
    Beale Air Force Base
    Reccetown
    T 38

