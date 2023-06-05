A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to
the 9 th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover
during Yuba City High School’s graduation June
2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. Yuba City High
School celebrated their 100th graduation since
their inaugural class in 1923. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7840848
|VIRIN:
|230602-F-WX919-1002
|Resolution:
|5408x3188
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|YUBA CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-38A Two Ship Formation performs flyover of Yuba City High School's 100th Graduating Class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
