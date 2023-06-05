T-38A Two Ship Formation performs flyover of Yuba City High School's 100th Graduating Class

A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to

the 9 th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover

during Yuba City High School’s graduation June

2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. Yuba City High

School celebrated their 100th graduation since

their inaugural class in 1923. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

