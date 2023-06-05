T-38A Two Ship Formation Flyover

A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to
the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover
during Yuba City High School’s graduation June
2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. Community
engagement supports strong partnerships
between Beale Air Force Base and the local
community, whose is integral to the 9th RW
mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7840850
|VIRIN:
|230602-F-WX919-1022
|Resolution:
|3279x2187
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|YUBA CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
