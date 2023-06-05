A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to

the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover

during Yuba City High School’s graduation June

2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. Community

engagement supports strong partnerships

between Beale Air Force Base and the local

community, whose is integral to the 9th RW

mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.

Frederick A. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.06.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 7840850 VIRIN: 230602-F-WX919-1022 Resolution: 3279x2187 Size: 0 B Location: YUBA CITY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38A Two Ship Formation Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.