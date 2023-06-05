Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-38A Two Ship Formation Flyover [Image 3 of 3]

    T-38A Two Ship Formation Flyover

    YUBA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A T-38A Talon two-ship formation, assigned to
    the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, perform a flyover
    during Yuba City High School’s graduation June
    2, 2023, in Yuba City, California. Community
    engagement supports strong partnerships
    between Beale Air Force Base and the local
    community, whose is integral to the 9th RW
    mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
    Frederick A. Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7840850
    VIRIN: 230602-F-WX919-1022
    Resolution: 3279x2187
    Size: 0 B
    Location: YUBA CITY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38A Two Ship Formation Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T-38A Talon Two-Ship Formation
    T-38A Two Ship Formation performs flyover of Yuba City High School's 100th Graduating Class
    T-38A Two Ship Formation Flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flyover
    Beale Air Force Base
    Reccetown
    T 38

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT