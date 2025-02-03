Beale AFB commander announces Beale Air & Space Expo 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown | A T-38 Talon four-ship formation flies over the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown | A T-38 Talon four-ship formation flies over the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals match between the Republic and the Kansas City Sporting July 27, 2022, in Sacramento, California. The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year, which serve as a way to showcase the capabilities of its aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown) see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander along with team Beale and all of “Recce Town, USA” proudly announce the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025. To honor a legacy of reconnaissance and celebrating “70 years at 70,000 feet”, the open house is scheduled to captivate audiences at Beale AFB, June 7-8, 2025.



This year's air show represents a testament to Beale’s rich history, current capabilities, and future trajectory under the themes of “Our Legacy, Our Capabilities, and Our Future”. The dynamic displays will offer an immersive experience into military heritage, delve into the evolution of cutting-edge warfighting technology, and demonstrate innovations and advancements that will shape the future of national security.



“We are very excited to open our doors and welcome the public into our home for the first time in six years! This experience will be more than just an air show. It will be an interactive experience, telling the story of our reconnaissance legacy and casting a vision for our bright future as we write history here in Northern California. We invite everyone to witness the dedication, precision, and teamwork that define the world’s greatest Air Force,” McLeese stated.



Beale AFB is partnering with the Beale Military Liaison Council (BMLC) for the highly anticipated event. Attendees can anticipate a thrilling lineup of performances, including high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft demonstrations from the world-renowned U-2 Dragon Lady, and awe-inspiring aerial displays by the legendary U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The event will also feature an engaging Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) section designed for visitors of all ages.



“We are beyond excited to be part of this incredible event,” said Sami Nall, Chair of BMLC. “With thrilling aerial performances, interactive exhibits, and a chance to see aviation history up close, the energy will be electric—from the skies to the tarmac.”

Media accreditation for the air show will open on April 1, 2025, offering media professionals and social media influencers an exclusive opportunity to cover the premier aviation event.



Save the date and join us for an unforgettable experience celebrating a legacy of reconnaissance and the future of military aviation at the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025. Stay tuned for updates and ticket information as we approach this exciting event!



Admission to the air show is free. For premium experience options visit the BMLC’s website at BealeAirShow.com.