A member of the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” prepares to clear U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie and eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno for takeoff on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 31, 2023. The U.S. Air Force Academy invited Ohno to fly with the Thunderbirds for his history of excellence and tie to the local community. The new tradition of flying with an Olympian also reinforces the collaborative relationship between the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Museum while highlighting Colorado Springs’ Olympic City USA brand. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

