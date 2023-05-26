Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Apolo Ohno [Image 5 of 5]

    Apolo Ohno

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A member of the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” prepares to clear U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie and eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno for takeoff on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 31, 2023. The U.S. Air Force Academy invited Ohno to fly with the Thunderbirds for his history of excellence and tie to the local community. The new tradition of flying with an Olympian also reinforces the collaborative relationship between the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Museum while highlighting Colorado Springs’ Olympic City USA brand. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:39
    Photo ID: 7833883
    VIRIN: 230531-F-JC347-1684
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apolo Ohno [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Apolo Ohno
    Applause
    Apolo Ohno
    Apolo Ohno
    Apolo Ohno

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT