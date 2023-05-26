Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apolo Ohno [Image 3 of 5]

    Apolo Ohno

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Tech. Sgt. Kayla Stennis, a crew chief for the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” conducts final checks before eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno departs on and incentive flight from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 31, 2023. Prior to takeoff, Ohno received thorough training to prepare him for the flight. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:39
    Photo ID: 7833881
    VIRIN: 230531-F-JC347-1464
