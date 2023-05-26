Tech. Sgt. Kayla Stennis, a crew chief for the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” conducts final checks before eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno departs on and incentive flight from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 31, 2023. Prior to takeoff, Ohno received thorough training to prepare him for the flight. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:39 Photo ID: 7833881 VIRIN: 230531-F-JC347-1464 Resolution: 4343x2890 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apolo Ohno [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.