    Applause [Image 2 of 5]

    Applause

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” applaud as eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie taxi to the runway on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 31, 2023. Ohno received a pre-flight brief, multiple trainings, was fitted for his flight suit and helmet, and discussed what to expect with the pilot prior to departure. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

