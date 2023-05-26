Eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie prepare for takeoff on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 31, 2023. Before departure, Ohno received a detailed pre-flight briefing from the pilot to prepare him for the flight. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7833882
|VIRIN:
|230531-F-JC347-1591
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
