Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Apolo Ohno [Image 4 of 5]

    Apolo Ohno

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie prepare for takeoff on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 31, 2023. Before departure, Ohno received a detailed pre-flight briefing from the pilot to prepare him for the flight. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:39
    Photo ID: 7833882
    VIRIN: 230531-F-JC347-1591
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apolo Ohno [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Apolo Ohno
    Applause
    Apolo Ohno
    Apolo Ohno
    Apolo Ohno

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT