    Fire Station groundbreaking [Image 7 of 7]

    Fire Station groundbreaking

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Representatives from the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Florence, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Military Construction Project 142, the construction of a replacement fire station and satellite station, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, May 31, 2023. The introduction of these new facilities will significantly enhance MCAS Cherry Point’s Fire Department and Emergency Services ability to protect those who defend America and improve the air station’s resiliency in the face of adversity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    This work, Fire Station groundbreaking [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department
    Groundbreaking
    Emergency Services
    MCAS Cherry Point
