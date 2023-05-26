Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point leaders and representatives from the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Florence and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company break ground during the groundbreaking ceremony for Military Construction Project 142 at MCAS Cherry Point, May 31, 2023. Actual construction got underway for P-142B in April 2023, which is for the satellite fire station facility that will be 16,000 square feet. The introduction of these new facilities will significantly enhance MCAS Cherry Point’s Fire Department and Emergency Services ability to protect those who defend America and improve the air station’s resiliency in the face of adversity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 15:12 Photo ID: 7833537 VIRIN: 230531-M-SP612-291 Resolution: 6110x4073 Size: 13.88 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Station groundbreaking [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.