Fire Station groundbreaking

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Fire Chief Josh Boudreau gives remarks about Military Construction Project 142 during the groundbreaking ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, May 31, 2023. His comments emphasized that the future fire station will greatly benefit the installation’s security and resiliency, significantly enhancing Emergency Services' ability to protect those who defend America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell)

