    Fire Station groundbreaking [Image 4 of 7]

    Fire Station groundbreaking

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Fire Chief Josh Boudreau gives remarks about Military Construction Project 142 during the groundbreaking ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, May 31, 2023. His comments emphasized that the future fire station will greatly benefit the installation’s security and resiliency, significantly enhancing Emergency Services' ability to protect those who defend America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 15:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Station groundbreaking [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department
    Groundbreaking
    Emergency Services
    MCAS Cherry Point
