Fire Station groundbreaking

Bristol Reynolds, senior project manager with Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, and Josh Boudreau, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Fire chief exchange greetings during the groundbreaking ceremony for Military Construction Project P-142A&B groundbreaking ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, May 31, 2023. The project will construct a 29,000-square-foot facility that will replace the air station’s Main Fire Station and construct a 16,000-square-foot satellite station and will significantly enhance MCAS Cherry Point’s Fire Department and Emergency Services ability to protect those who defend America and improve the air station’s resiliency in the face of adversity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell)

