    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Gold Star 2023 [Image 15 of 18]

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Gold Star 2023

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Shaffer 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) hosts their annual Gold Star Memorial Ceremony on May 20, 2023 at Fort Campbell, KY. Annually, the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) families and friends gather to honor their fallen loved ones and pay respect to those that are immortalized on the field. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Taylor Shaffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 7833296
    VIRIN: 230520-A-NO379-059
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Gold Star 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Taylor Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gold Star

