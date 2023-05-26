5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) hosts their annual Gold Star Memorial Ceremony on May 20, 2023 at Fort Campbell, KY. Annually, the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) families and friends gather to honor their fallen loved ones and pay respect to those that are immortalized on the field. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Taylor Shaffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 13:49 Photo ID: 7833300 VIRIN: 230520-A-NO379-112 Resolution: 2560x3840 Size: 2.27 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Gold Star 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Taylor Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.