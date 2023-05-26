USS Antietam Flight Deck Fire Drill

230602-N-KW492-0399 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Adrien Stone, from Tampa, Florida, evaluates the damage control techniques of Logistics Specialist Seaman Mark Vertudez, from Los Angeles, Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cristian Guerrero, from York, Pennsylvania, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Derek Carson, from the District of Columbia, during a flight deck drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

