USS Antietam Flight Deck Fire Drill

230602-N-KW492-0388 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Alek Schulenberg, from Red Wing, Minnesota and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Angelo Sanchez, from Tampa, Florida, transfer a simulated casualty during a flight deck fire drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: RED WING, MN, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US