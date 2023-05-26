230602-N-KW492-0395 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Browne, from Battle Creek, Michigan, commands the hose teams as scene leader during a flight deck fire drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 05:15
|Photo ID:
|7831880
|VIRIN:
|230602-N-KW492-0395
|Resolution:
|5442x3628
|Size:
|927.96 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
