    USS Antietam Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Antietam Flight Deck Fire Drill

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230602-N-KW492-0395 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Browne, from Battle Creek, Michigan, commands the hose teams as scene leader during a flight deck fire drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

