USS Antietam Flight Deck Fire Drill

230602-N-KW492-0376 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Adrien Stone, from Tampa, Florida, instructs Logistics Specialist Seaman Mark Vertudez, from Los Angeles, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Derek Carson, from the District of Columbia, damage control techniques during a flight deck fire drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 2, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

