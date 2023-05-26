052923-A-JU979-002

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs salutes after laying a wreath during the Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 29.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Columbia, Fort Jackson salute fallen troops

