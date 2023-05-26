Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs salutes after laying a wreath during the Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 29.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7829592
|VIRIN:
|052923-A-JU979-002
|Resolution:
|1473x2048
|Size:
|538.8 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 052923-A-JU979-002 [Image 4 of 4], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Columbia, Fort Jackson salute fallen troops
