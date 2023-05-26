Small flags stand by headstones at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 29. They were placed during the Memorial Day ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7829594
|VIRIN:
|052623-A-JU979-004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 052623-A-JU979-004 [Image 4 of 4], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Columbia, Fort Jackson salute fallen troops
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT