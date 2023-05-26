Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly delivers the keynote speech during the Memorial Day ceremony held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 29.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7829591
|VIRIN:
|052923-A-JU979-001
|Resolution:
|2048x1392
|Size:
|332.95 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 052923-A-JU979-001 [Image 4 of 4], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Columbia, Fort Jackson salute fallen troops
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT