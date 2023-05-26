Sgt. Matthew Cruice with the 282nd Army Band plays Taps during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 29. Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly was the guest speaker at the event that paid tribute to service members who gave their lives defending the nation.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7829593
|VIRIN:
|052923-A-JU979-003
|Resolution:
|2048x1377
|Size:
|615.79 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 052923-A-JU979-003 [Image 4 of 4], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Columbia, Fort Jackson salute fallen troops
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT