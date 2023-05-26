Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    052923-A-JU979-003 [Image 3 of 4]

    052923-A-JU979-003

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Matthew Cruice with the 282nd Army Band plays Taps during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 29. Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly was the guest speaker at the event that paid tribute to service members who gave their lives defending the nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 7829593
    VIRIN: 052923-A-JU979-003
    Resolution: 2048x1377
    Size: 615.79 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 052923-A-JU979-003 [Image 4 of 4], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    052923-A-JU979-001
    052923-A-JU979-002
    052923-A-JU979-003
    052623-A-JU979-004

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Columbia, Fort Jackson salute fallen troops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Memorial Day
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Kelly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT