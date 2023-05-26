Sgt. Matthew Cruice with the 282nd Army Band plays Taps during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 29. Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly was the guest speaker at the event that paid tribute to service members who gave their lives defending the nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 7829593 VIRIN: 052923-A-JU979-003 Resolution: 2048x1377 Size: 615.79 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 052923-A-JU979-003 [Image 4 of 4], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.