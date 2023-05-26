PAC WEASEL

U.S. Senior Airman Mathew Wells, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron, crew chief, stands by for safety checks in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Pacific Weasel exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2023. This exercise series enhances the defense capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan, and it supports the U.S. commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

