Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PAC WEASEL [Image 3 of 3]

    PAC WEASEL

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Senior Airman Mathew Wells, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron, crew chief, stands by for safety checks in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Pacific Weasel exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2023. This exercise series enhances the defense capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan, and it supports the U.S. commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Misawa exercises joint tactics in PAC WEASEL

    F-16
    Misawa
    William Rodriguez
    PAC WEASEL

