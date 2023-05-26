A pair of headphones belonging to a crew chief assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron, is placed on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Pacific Weasel exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2023. This exercise series enhances the defense capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan, and it supports the U.S. commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 03:35
|Photo ID:
|7829227
|VIRIN:
|230526-F-MK545-1007
|Resolution:
|6343x4229
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PAC WEASEL [Image 3 of 3], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa exercises joint tactics in PAC WEASEL
