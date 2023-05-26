Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PAC WEASEL [Image 1 of 3]

    PAC WEASEL

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron, sits on the flight line during a Pacific Weasel exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 26, 2023. This exercise series enhances the defense capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan, and it supports the U.S. commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 03:35
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PAC WEASEL [Image 3 of 3], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa exercises joint tactics in PAC WEASEL

    F-16
    Misawa
    William Rodriguez
    Pac Weasel

