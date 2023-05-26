Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    A Japanese dancer performs in front of an audience during Misawa Air Base's Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage association's closing luau.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 21:16
    Photo ID: 7829043
    VIRIN: 230520-N-EH855-0056
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023
    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023
    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023
    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dance
    luau
    japanese
    traditional
    perform
    kimono

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT