    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    A member of the taiko drums team at Misawa Air Base performs during the Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage association's closing luau.

    This work, Misawa AB AAPI Closing Luau 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

