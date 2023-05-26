Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 4 of 4]

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Tim Flack 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    More than 20 volunteers from Camp Zama, Japan, helped Saturday during Tour of Japan, the largest international bicycle race in Japan. Sagamihara was the site of the seventh and penultimate stage of the race, which concluded in Tokyo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 20:13
    Photo ID: 7828936
    VIRIN: 230527-A-VL585-222
    Resolution: 3612x1812
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 4 of 4], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara
    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara
    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara
    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Camp Zama
    bicycle race
    Tour of Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT