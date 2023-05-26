More than 20 volunteers from Camp Zama, Japan, helped Saturday during Tour of Japan, the largest international bicycle race in Japan. Sagamihara was the site of the seventh and penultimate stage of the race, which concluded in Tokyo.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 20:13
|Photo ID:
|7828936
|VIRIN:
|230527-A-VL585-222
|Resolution:
|3612x1812
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 4 of 4], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
