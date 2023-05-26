Volunteers from Camp Zama, Japan, go over their tasks Saturday near Hashimoto Park in Sagamihara while helping with Tour of Japan, the largest international bicycle race in Japan. Sagamihara was the site of the seventh and penultimate stage of the race, which concluded in Tokyo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 20:13 Photo ID: 7828935 VIRIN: 230527-A-VL585-092 Resolution: 941x653 Size: 208.7 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 4 of 4], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.