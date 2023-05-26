Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Martin, right, assigned to the 374th Communications Squadron on Camp Zama, Japan, carries plastic barrier poles Saturday near Hashimoto Park in Sagamihara, Japan, prior to the start of the seventh stage of Tour of Japan, the largest international bicycle race in Japan. Martin was one of more than 20 volunteers from Camp Zama who helped out during the race.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 20:13
    VIRIN: 230527-A-PR478-151
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    Camp Zama
    bicycle race
    Tour of Japan

