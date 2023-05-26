Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

Cyclists competing in Tour of Japan, the largest international bicycle race in Japan, ride Saturday near Hashimoto Park in Sagamihara, Japan, in a parade prior to the start of the seventh stage of the race, which the city has hosted for three years. More than 20 volunteers from Camp Zama were there to help out during the race.

