Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 2 of 4]

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Cyclists competing in Tour of Japan, the largest international bicycle race in Japan, ride Saturday near Hashimoto Park in Sagamihara, Japan, in a parade prior to the start of the seventh stage of the race, which the city has hosted for three years. More than 20 volunteers from Camp Zama were there to help out during the race.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 20:13
    Photo ID: 7828934
    VIRIN: 230527-A-PR478-283
    Resolution: 1556x1019
    Size: 313.98 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara
    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara
    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara
    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama volunteers help with Tour of Japan bicycle race in Sagamihara

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Camp Zama
    bicycle race
    Tour of Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT