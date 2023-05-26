Team Dover Airmen participate in the 2023 Police Week Ruck at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 25, 2023. In recognition of Police Week, the 436th Security Forces Squadron held a ruck, excellence in competition event, Defender’s Challenge and a golf tournament. Police Week recognizes fallen law enforcement officers, including security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

This work, Team Dover recognizes Police Week 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.